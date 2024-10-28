Celebrity endorsements: An American political fixture with questionable impact

In the 2024 presidential race, celebrity endorsements are increasingly taking center stage for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Do celebrity endorsements impact the race? Experts weigh in In the 2024 presidential race, celebrity endorsements are increasingly taking center stage for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Do celebrity endorsements impact the race? Experts weigh in In the 2024 presidential race, celebrity endorsements are increasingly taking center stage for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Do celebrity endorsements impact the race? Experts weigh in In the 2024 presidential race, celebrity endorsements are increasingly taking center stage for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the 2024 presidential race, celebrity endorsements are increasingly taking center stage for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Big names like Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Taylor Swift have all supported Harris.

Just Sunday night, Elon Musk, Dr. Phil, and Hulk Hogan rallied with a crowd at Madison Square Garden to support Trump.

Political commentator David Grasso joined Eyewitness News to talk about these celebrity endorsements.

Grasso said celebrity endorsements are not new, but they reflect the nation's political moment, and he expects them to continue.

However, they are largely most effective with young voters, who can be more influenced by what they see from celebrities they follow on social media. They can also be effective in close races.

Harris and Trump have also tried using social media to engage with their voters who don't ascribe to traditional media. They've granted interviews to podcast hosts who have gigantic followings but very different audiences. Trump is courting young males, while Harris is trying to garner support among young female voters.

While Grasso says celebrity endorsements have become a fixture in American politics, numerous studies show people are typically more influenced by family and their immediate social circle at the ballot box.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

