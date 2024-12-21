Windy conditions feed 2nd-alarm fire in SW Houston, damaging apartment complex, HFD says

Residents were able to escape a fast-growing fire in SW Houston due to windy conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a 2-alarm fire tore through a southwest Houston apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Ridge Point Apartments near Westridge and Bartell Road at about 4:20 a.m. after multiple tenants called to report the fire.

The fire reportedly started in one building and spread to another. Fire officials said the blaze grew stronger due to the dry and windy conditions in the area.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and rescued all occupants with the help of additional responding firehouses.

One tenant said a woman had to jump from her second-floor apartment balcony and was caught by firefighters to escape the blaze.

Houston fire officials said it is unclear how many people were impacted, but the Red Cross will assist those affected.