1 person dead after reports of trench rescue in Port of Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following reports of a trench rescue in the Port of Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.
On Wednesday, HFD shared on social media platform X that crews were working a scene near 111 East Loop North after receiving reports of a trench rescue.
HFD confirmed one person was reported dead but did not release additional information on what happened.
ABC13's SkyEye was over the scene, which showed a heavy presence of law enforcement and rescue teams.