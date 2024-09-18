WATCH LIVE

1 person dead after reports of trench rescue in Port of Houston, HFD says

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 6:40PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead following reports of a trench rescue in the Port of Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

On Wednesday, HFD shared on social media platform X that crews were working a scene near 111 East Loop North after receiving reports of a trench rescue.

HFD confirmed one person was reported dead but did not release additional information on what happened.

ABC13's SkyEye was over the scene, which showed a heavy presence of law enforcement and rescue teams.

