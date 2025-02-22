70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver while crossing street, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released a surveillance photo of the white SUV they say struck a 70-year-old woman as she was crossing the street on Tuesday.

Pamela Pepperell died of her injuries on Thursday, according to her family.

They say the retired midwife and Baylor College of Medicine nurse was walking someone's dog for them at the time.

She was crossing North Braeswood near Stella Link around 6:30 p.m. when the SUV crashed into her.

Pepperell's husband, Duncan Wilson, was just feet away at their townhome at the time.

"I heard a big crash. I thought it was two cars that hit each other," Wilson said.

"The fact that the driver did not stop and render aid is. It's just unbelievable," Pepperell's neighbor and friend, Judy Pomerantz, said.

Police have yet to identify the hit-and-run driver and aren't sure of the SUV's make or model.

It was last seen driving westbound on North Braeswood.

"We would have understood, probably felt sympathy for him to have to live with that, but just to have driven off and left her there on the road," Wilson said.

Pepperell leaves behind two children and had just welcomed a granddaughter into the world.

"The hardest thing is to think I will never see her again, and that is - that's the hardest thing," Pomerantz said.

Anyone with information about the crash or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

