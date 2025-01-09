Houston police release photo of suspect as search continues for stolen car and support dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman and not only getting away with her car, but also her dog.

The carjacking happened at a gas station in the 900 block of Westheimer Road at Montrose Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

In an update a week later, the Houston Police Department Robbery Division released a surveillance photo of the man they are calling the suspect. He's described as a Black male with a long beard. He was wearing a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt and black pants during the robbery.

The car and dog -- a 9-year-old half Maltese, half Papillon named Isabella -- still haven't been found after they were stolen on New Year's Day.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Woman mourns after her car was stolen while her support dog was inside: 'She's my everything'

ABC13 spoke to the victim, Chelsea Vogler, after the carjacking.

"I know she misses me," Vogler said of Isabella.

Isabella is more than just her pet. She's an emotional support animal who's been with her every step of the way for nine years.

"She's my everything. She's the one who lives with me. She's what I come home to and take out every night. She's everything to me," Vogler said.

Vogler said she made a stop at the gas station and left her car running because Isabella was inside.

When she came back out, she saw a man trying to steal her car.

She said she rushed over and grabbed the door handle to try and save Isabella as the suspect sped off.

"I had to let go at some point. I had to let go because he was going too fast," Vogler said. She suffered severe bruising and lacerations to her face and head.

She said it was a painful moment as she watched a stranger take away something so precious to her.

"I don't know how this person could have even done this. The audacity this person has," she said.

Her pain is affecting family members as well.

"It's awful. It's horrifying. It's put a hole in our family. We're a close-knit little group. My mother, my sister, and I," Heather O'Conner, Vogler's sister, said.

That missing piece is Isabella, and all they want is to reunite with her so this family can be whole again.

"At least give me my dog. Take the car. I don't care. Just give me my dog," Vogler said.

The car that was stolen is a 2013 two-door red Honda Accord with a Florida license plate ending in Z85. Isabella has a microchip that's registered to Vogler, something that would help connect them if she is found.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.