8-minute chase ends with suspects crashing into deputy's patrol vehicle, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in north Harris County came to an end Thursday with suspects crashing into a deputy's patrol vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit lasted only eight minutes, starting at about 10:30 a.m. and ending at Kuykendahl and Ella.

Officials said a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it.

The driver allegedly took off, and it ended when they crashed into the patrol vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle ran off, but deputies were able to find them and take them into custody. The deputy hit didn't appear to have serious injuries.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.