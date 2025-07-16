Pasadena PD investigating drive-by shooting after home hit with dozens of bullets with family inside

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena home was hit with a barrage of bullets early Wednesday morning. Residents in the Red Bluff Terrace neighborhood said a car drove down Garvey Drive and shot at the home.

Candace Sandoval said she was inside, along with her seven children and their father. She said they were all lucky to make it out alive.

"It just hurts knowing that this could have been a death for my children," Sandoval said.

She said she woke up to the sounds of screams and gunshots.

"It was the worst yell I've ever heard come from one of my children," Sandoval said.

The Pasadena Police Department told ABC13 it's investigating what happened. The department said no arrests have been made so far, and that the suspect or suspects were gone before officers arrived. The department said they spoke with people from multiple homes along Garvey Drive to get a better understanding of what happened.

Fortunately, they said no one was hurt, but the bullets damaged cars and homes. Sandoval said the bullets could be found inside most of her home, including her living room and her kids' rooms.

"They shot in the picture frames of my kids," Sandoval said. "They shot through the faces, and I'm never going to get those pictures back."

This is not the first drive-by shooting in Pasadena recently. Just last month, ABC13 responded to the scene of a fatal drive-by shooting at an apartment complex located less than 10 minutes away from Sandoval's home.

Still, Pasadena PD said no suspect is in custody in that case. The department said detectives are working with Crime Stoppers to get more information. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Salvador Gonzalez Jr.

According to crime data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, in the last 12 months, overall crime and violent crime numbers are down in Pasadena compared to the year before. Numbers showed 1,432 fewer overall crime incidents.

Still, what happened to Sandoval and her family left a lasting mark on them.

"Now my kids have to live in fear," Sandoval said. "They're going to grow up, remember this for the rest of their life. That's not a memory that I want it for my children."

Sandoval said she has no idea why someone would do this to their home, and she hopes to get answers. ABC13 asked Pasadena PD if it appears the family was targeted or if their home was mistaken for someone else's. We're waiting to hear back.

Ultimately, Sandoval said this has pushed her to want to sell their home and move.

"We're scared to live here now. We've lived here for ten years," Sandoval said. "We were planning on raising our kids here."