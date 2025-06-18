Pasadena PD investigating apparent drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old at apartment complex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department is investigating after they say a 19-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex overnight.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Shaver Street. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound from what they say was a drive-by shooting. Police said he died at the hospital.

ABC13 was at the Old South Apartments and spoke to neighbors about the incident.

Residents openly cried as they discussed the shooting. Pasadena PD confirmed it was a homicide.

Officials said they're working to gather more details before going into detail as to what happened.

An ABC13 crew saw bullets on the ground outside of the complex and spoke to one neighbor, who said he was doing some chores when he heard gunfire. He added that he knew the victim and came to his aid.

"Everybody was walking around, hollering, crying, and stuff," witness Victor Bueno said. "I stayed with him until the ambulance came. I seen him open his eyes. When he opened his eyes, he looked at me. I guess that was the last thing he said, 'I'll see you later, tio.' Come on, boy, stay awake. And after that, he closed his eyes."

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear, and it's unknown if anyone is in custody.

