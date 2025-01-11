Parents and daycares searching for answers after facilities were dropped from a county program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents and daycare providers are searching for answers after four facilities were suddenly dropped from the county's daycare program.

Tiny chairs and tables inside a daycare center in Harris County have been more available to kids than ever before. Normally, using them isn't cheap.

It can cost hundreds of dollars a week, but it doesn't cost a thing for 38 kids at Sowing and Growing Christian Academy in northwest Harris County.

"It had been going amazing," Sowing & Growing Christian Academy owner Tamarra Barksdale explained. "It had been great. I had no problems."

Barksdale signed onto Harris County's Early Reach program more than a year ago. She said she wasn't aware of any issues until a New Year's Eve message hit her inbox.

"I was devastated," Barksdale said. "I'm going to be very honest. I was devastated."

BakerRipley, which manages the county program, told the facility it was dropped. Four facilities were told 131 students have until the end of January to find a different program daycare or pay to stay.

"What am I going to do? Last minute! And what if you can't find another daycare," parent Kayla Ortiz said.

Ortiz has two kids at Sowing and Growing Christian Academy. She said paying isn't an option and depends on the daycare's later 7:00 p.m. pick-up.

"They need to figure it out as soon as possible because we literally only have the next few weeks," Ortiz explained. "I need to let my job know if I can come to work if I can come to work in two weeks or if I can't come to work in two weeks."

Going to work or paying for daycare is an issue that many Texan parents face. A U.S. Chamber study found the state's economy loses $9 billion a year due to childcare issues and the state misses out on nearly $2 billion in tax revenue. Money that could go to roads, bridges and other projects.

BakerRipley said it's working with parents to keep using the Early Reach program. We've asked why they won't be able to use the four impacted daycares.

They wouldn't do an interview and told us to request evaluation records. The agency says the four facilities fell below a benchmark with issues including staff pay, commitment to quality improvement and collaboration with program partners.

Impacted daycare owners wish they knew about those issues.

"No indications," Barksdale said. "None. Not one."

Now, a program they were excited to join has turned into something else.

BakerRipley sent ABC13 this statement:

As part of our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of care and education, we conducted a thorough evaluation to ensure every center aligns with the program's mission and quality benchmarks. To participate in the Early REACH program, childcare centers agreed to certain requirements in support of these standards. Throughout their time in the program, centers received coaching and feedback to address compliance issues as they arose. The decision to not renew the contracts of four childcare centers participating in the Early REACH program was based on an objective review conducted by Early REACH leadership partners late last year. Centers that scored below the renewal evaluation threshold were not eligible to continue as Early REACH providers. Of the 25 centers enrolled in the Early REACH program in 2024, four centers fell below this threshold and were not renewed. The scoring criteria included a range of program and contractual compliance measures, such as adherence to the program's wage standards, ability to accept and demonstrate commitment to quality improvement, and collaboration with program partners. Our Early REACH eligibility specialists have contacted every family of the 131 children impacted by this change. To date, we have made positive contact with the families of 116 of these children and are actively working with the families to find new Early REACH centers for their children. For families unable to transition by February 1, impacted centers may be granted a month-to-month contract as needed up to March 31 to allow additional time for relocation. Early REACH is doing everything in its power to minimize the impact on families' day-to-day lives, ensuring that disruptions are kept to a minimum while providing consistent support to help them maintain stability and routine.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.