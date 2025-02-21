13 Alert Traffic: Beltway 8 WB reopens at Veterans Memorial after overturned box truck caused delay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an overturned box truck on Beltway 8-North caused a traffic mess for drivers on Friday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was first reported just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The overturned box truck reportedly caused a fuel spill on the roadway.

At least two right lanes were closed for nearly two hours until the westbound lanes fully reopened at 6:44 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. Still, traffic was slow moving in the area just before 7 a.m.

