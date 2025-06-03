Officer hurt in motorcycle crash while escorting body of fallen Angleton police officer: Officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a crash on Highway 288 involving two law enforcement officers during a funeral escort on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that an Oyster Creek reserve officer was riding a motorcycle, rear-ending a Lake Jackson Police Department patrol vehicle on Highway 288 near Holly Hall.

The reserve officer was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time, police said. The driver of the Lake Jackson police cruiser was not injured in the accident, according to law enforcement.

At the time of the accident, authorities say officers were escorting the body of a fallen Angleton police officer from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to Angleton.

Sgt. J.D. White died on Sunday after being hit and critically injured by a car while escorting a funeral procession, according to Angleton police. White was flown to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

