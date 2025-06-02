Angleton PD mourns line-of-duty death of sergeant hit by car while escorting funeral procession

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Angleton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Sgt. J.D. White died on Sunday after being hit and critically injured by a car while escorting a funeral procession, the department said Monday. White was flown to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said White had been with the department for 19 years and had served various roles, most recently as the sergeant of professional integrity, and the department's public information officer.

"This is a tremendous loss for our department and the Angleton community," police chief Lupe Valdez said. "Sgt. White was a trusted officer and a compassionate leader who brought heart to every aspect of his work. His dedication to the Shop with a Cop program, and his ability to connect with and uplift children in our community, speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. His absence will be deeply felt by us all."

Angleton PD said the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting with the crash investigation.

Funeral arrangements and public service details will be shared once they are finalized.