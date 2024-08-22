Driver goes over median, slams into another driver in fatal NW Houston crash, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A head-on crash under Houston police investigation left at least one person dead and two vehicles mangled near a park on the city's northwest side.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received a call about the wreck at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 15300 block of Clay Road near War Memorial Soccer Park.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Police said a vehicle went over the median and hit another head-on. A witness who called HPD reported that one of the cars may have ignited at one point.

First responders called for Life Flight. Police later confirmed a fatality from the scene but couldn't elaborate on other injuries.

SkyEye flew over the scene, capturing both vehicles' front ends crushed by the impact. One portion of the scene was too graphic to air on Eyewitness News.

Police shut down Clay Road in both directions as their Northwest Patrol and Vehicular Crimes Division officers investigate.

ABC13 traffic anchor Elissa Rivas said the crash unfolded in a major thoroughfare for those in west Houston neighborhoods north of Interstate 10.