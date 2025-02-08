NW Houston churches say students at nearby schools are vandalizing their property and setting fires

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of two churches in northwest Houston say they are tired of the damage to their buildings, which they say is caused by students from nearby schools.

A once broken window is now guarded by an iron fence that was recently installed at Hope Episcopal Church in this northwest Houston neighborhood.

It surrounds a garden where there's now a broken granite cross.

Church members like Michael Cruz say the damage was caused by students who they believe go to schools nearby.

"They grabbed one of the stones that was on the ground and broke the glass," Cruz said.

They say the fence was put up in hopes of stopping constant vandalism caused by students at schools nearby.

According to the church members, some students come from Frank Black Middle School, which is located across the street from the church.

Dorothy Miller, the parish administrator, says it's just one of several problems they've seen in recent months.

"It escalated to the point where we couldn't keep quiet anymore," Miller said. "The students started coming over and climbing on the roof, and they shut off the electricity in the building. They started fires on the playground. They started fires behind the church."

ABC13 reached out to Houston police to confirm the cases. According to authorities, the church has reported three vandalism incidents and one arson case that juveniles committed.

Miller says she's brought her concerns to the school.

"The dialogue has been very negative. They let us know we are private property and because the kids are off of their campus," Miller said.

In a statement to ABC13, an HISD department spokesperson said, "HISD is aware of the allegation and is investigating. Student safety and appropriate conduct are priorities for the district. Members of Oak Presbyterian Church, which is next door, confirm off camera they have had similar issues."

