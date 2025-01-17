Northeast Houston couple prepares for frigid temps without home heating unit

Ahead of the upcoming freezing temperatures, one Houston couple is coping through it without without a heater in their home.

Ahead of the upcoming freezing temperatures, one Houston couple is coping through it without without a heater in their home.

Ahead of the upcoming freezing temperatures, one Houston couple is coping through it without without a heater in their home.

Ahead of the upcoming freezing temperatures, one Houston couple is coping through it without without a heater in their home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feast Bennemie spent part of his afternoon enjoying the sun and sitting on his front porch at home in Fifth Ward.

"I feel safe in this area, and plus, a lot of people know me, and I enjoy being here," Bennemie said.

While he does appreciate his home of nearly five years, that's not the case when temperatures start to plummet like they are expected to in the coming days.

"It would be, like a lot colder inside, than it is outside," he said.

Bennemie, who lives here with his wife, doesn't have a centralized heater. Their situation is what other neighbors are also dealing with.

To make matters worse, he said the home has cracks and no insulation in the wall. Something he told ABC13 last summer when he spoke about battling the triple-digit weather without an A/C.

He's been relying on space heaters. He's currently using two, and one is about to burn out, something he's constantly dealing with.

"I've burned out about six or seven heaters already. My electric bill be up sky-high," he said.

He also uses an electric blanket and wears extra layers to help him get through the cold nights and now he's trying to power through the next few days with the little help he has.

"We'll stick it out like we've done before, like when we had no lights, for a long time. A lot of people have gas, but we don't have gas. We just have to stick it out until it warms up. After that, we're good to go," he said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.