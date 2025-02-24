New Terminal E ticketing lobby opens at Bush Airport just in time for spring break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new ticketing lobby has opened in Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday.

The airport said the facility will have more space, faster security, and an improved check-in experience for United Airlines passengers.

Last week, more than 300 employees volunteered to test out the new upgrades.

The Houston Airport System is opening the International Arrivals Curb, a new pick-up area meant to unclog the exit to IAH.

"The great thing about it is that we have a new security checkpoint here and we have 11 new curb lanes on the upper level of this building," Director Houston Airport Systems Jim Szczesniak said. "One of the challenges that we see at Bush is the amount of volume that we get here with the infrastructure. Now, we are getting brand new infrastructure to be able to handle that."

Szczesniak said the TSA checkpoint currently has 10 lanes, but they are looking at bringing that up to 17 lanes.

Airport officials hope it will help de-congest Terminal C just in time for spring break travel.

Szczesniak added that the airport will also open an exit in Terminal E for travelers trying to get to their Ubers, Lyfts, rental cars, or hotel shuttles.

