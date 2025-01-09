New Harris County mandate requires assisted living and nursing homes to have backup power

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In November 2024, Harris County Commissioner's Court unanimously passed a mandate that would require all assisted living facilities and nursing homes in unincorporated Harris County to have a backup power source.

It turns out Harris County is the first county in the state to have a mandate like this in its fire code. Currently, federal law requires nursing homes to have a backup generator.

But county officials say most of those don't keep the power on to run special medical equipment or temperature-controlling heat or cooling.

The change comes after a new study from Harris County Public Health revealed that heat-related illness during Houston's summer months is rising. This report shows a correlation between number of emergency room visits and high heat.

This happens when temperature and dewpoint combine to lead to life-threatening heat index values. Specifically, heat-related emergency room visits have been up 329% in the county since 2019.

The mandate began on Jan. 1, and these facilities that currently don't meet these requirements have by the end of the year.

"We are notifying and educating. There are things we can do through citations. That's not our goal. Won't shut places down for not having a generator so as not to displace residents," Harris County Fire Marshal Chief Laurie Christensen said if facilities don't meet requirements.

Christensen noted how this is a challenging mandate but one that is important to be met and seen through due to how it will keep residents safe during times of extreme heat, cold, and storms.

After Hurricane Beryl, one person died at an assisted living facility from heat-related illness due to the lack of power after the storm. During the February freeze in 2021, 100 seniors died due to the cold and being without power.

There are currently 120 facilities in unincorporated Harris County that need to meet these requirements by the end of 2025. Christensen says that this new code will be added to the annual state inspection, which these facilities must pass to renew their licenses.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, X and Instagram.