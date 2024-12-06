For the first time in 10 years, a new area code is being added to the Houston line-up in January

Move over 713, 281, 832, and 346... a new area code is in town. The newest addition, 621, is the first area code to be added in 10 years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A launch date has been announced for the Houston area's newest area code. This is the first area code that's been added in 10 years.

The area code 621 will officially join the Houston area on Jan. 23, 2025.

You'll get the 621 if you request new service or an additional line.

The Houston area is growing so much -- we're expected to run out of area codes by the end of next year.

The Public Utility Commission said back in October 2023 that we'd be getting a 5th area code to join the existing 281, 346, 713, and 832 line-up. It won't affect existing numbers.

The 621 code will cover the same geographic areas that our current area codes cover -- meaning the greater metro area of the city of Houston and surrounding cities including, Baytown, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and more.

The original area code, 713, was created in 1947. Then, 281 came along in the 90s, followed by 832, then 346 in 2013.

The new 621 area code is expected to have enough numbers to last nine years.