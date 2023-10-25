5th area code officially coming to Houston by the end of 2025

A fifth area code, 621, has been added for Houstonians after the existing area codes are expected to run out in the next two years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, if you were just getting used to the 713 area code, we have news for you. New phone lines will soon start getting a 621 number.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas says it's expected to run out of the current area code numbers -- 281, 346, 713, 832 -- by the end of 2025 due to the continued population growth.

The O.G. 713 was created in 1947 as one of the original four numbering plan areas assigned to Texas.

Area codes 281 and 832 came along later, in the 1990s. Then, in 2013, the PUCT approved the 346 area code after the other existing area codes were also projected to run out.

The new area code is expected to have enough numbers to go around for about nine years and will not affect existing numbers.