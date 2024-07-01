NBA draft celebration kicks off for George Bush High School's Tyler Smith: 'He really did it'

George Bush High School product Tyler Smith's NBA journey started in the Houston area after he was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

George Bush High School product Tyler Smith's NBA journey started in the Houston area after he was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

George Bush High School product Tyler Smith's NBA journey started in the Houston area after he was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

George Bush High School product Tyler Smith's NBA journey started in the Houston area after he was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a big celebration at Landmark Community Center in Missouri City for the newest Milwaukee Buck Tyler Smith.

"It's great seeing people I haven't seen in a long time," Smith said. "Coming from Louisiana and everywhere around the world to just see me make it, it's special."

Tyler, his mom Nishawn, and brother Cameron share this moment with family and friends.

"The people here have been around before Tyler was a top player," Smith's mom, Nishawn Mackey, said. "Even though it seems like a lot of people, this is an intimate family. We all support each other, and they love my boys."

Tyler's dream started out when he was three and a half years old when he would dribble around and shoot baskets in the garage.

"This has been the dream since 5 years old," Smith said.

When Smith was in seventh grade at Hodges Bend Middle School, he really wanted to be a pro in another sport.

"I quit football in eighth grade because I got too tall, but that is the sport I wanted to play," Smith said. "Even in the seventh grade, I wanted to play in the NFL because I was watching Lamar Jackson, but I got too tall."

From that point, he grew more and improved his skills during his days at Bush High School, never satisfied with his game.

SEE ALSO: 2024 NBA Draft Day 2: Rockets sign undrafted Oregon big, trade No. 44 pick, UH's Shead to Raptors

"You can't really be a shooter at 6'10'," Smith said. "My all around game had to grow to become a better player, smarter player. I learned to block shots, play defense, pick and roll, so I mean improve all aspects to be more versatile on the court."

That improvement led him to where he is today.

In Thursday's second round of the NBA draft, the 19-year-old was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 33rd overall pick.

"I love my situation right now," Smith said. "I get to learn from Giannis, Bobby Portis Jr., and Khris Middleton. Those are guys I look up to, and they can give me knowledge."

So now he's off to Milwaukee for an introductory press conference Tuesday, summer league and training camp after knowing he's got a strong foundation on and off the court.

"I just want to go in there and learn quick and early and compete for my spot," Smith said.

"He's my motivation. I want to be like him one day," Smith's younger brother Cameron said.

"I cried so much during this struggle. I don't think it hit me yet, but when he puts on his jersey or when I leave him in Milwaukee, I think it's going to hit me," his mom said. "I'll be like, 'Wow, he did it. He really did it.'"

SEE ALSO: Houston Rockets select Reed Sheppard at No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft