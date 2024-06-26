Houston Rockets select Reed Sheppard at No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets have selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick on Wednesday night.

Houston's addition of Sheppard provides an elite 3-point sniper to the team. The former Kentucky guard shot an incredible 52.1% from three-point range and averaged 12.5 points per game with 53.6% in field goals in his freshman year with the Kentucky Wildcats. Sheppard also provides the Rockets with another scorer in the second unit with sophomore combo guard Amen Thompson.

Houston's starting five includes a backcourt featuring Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, a frontcourt including Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun at center.

The Rockets now shift gears with the No. 44 pick for Day 2 of the NBA Draft.

The 2024 NBA Draft Round 2 is at 3 p.m. on Thursday on ABC13's sister network, ESPN.