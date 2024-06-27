2024 NBA Draft Day 2: Rockets sign undrafted Oregon big, trade No. 44 pick, UH's Shead to Raptors

University of Houston product Jamal Shead has been drafted to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick. Bronny James is a Laker alongside his dad. Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books!

University of Houston product Jamal Shead has been drafted to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick. Bronny James is a Laker alongside his dad. Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books!

University of Houston product Jamal Shead has been drafted to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick. Bronny James is a Laker alongside his dad. Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books!

University of Houston product Jamal Shead has been drafted to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick. Bronny James is a Laker alongside his dad. Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books!

BROOKLYN, New York (KTRK) -- Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books!

This year's draft was split into a two-day event for the first time in league history.

Bronny James goes to La La Land to play with his father

History has been made. The Los Angeles Lakers have selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick from the University of Southern California. Bronny joins his dad LeBron on the Lakers as the first father-son duo to play together at the same time.

Rockets trade No. 44 overall pick and sign undrafted Oregon product

After the Houston Rockets selected Reed Shepperd with the No. 3 overall pick on Wednesday night, Houston traded the No. 44 pick in exchange for Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin, a Dallas native, was a former first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houston also signed undrafted center N'Faly Dante from the University of Oregon to a two-way contract on Thursday, ESPN's Wojnarowski said.

The Rockets also have a total of seven first-round picks in store for the foreseeable future.

UH product Jamal Shead lands at No. 45 with Raptors

It's a long way home from H-Town to Toronto for the University of Houston product.

The Toronto Raptors have drafted UH product Jamal Shead at No. 45. Shead adds elite playmaking and defensive tenacity off the bench in Toronto and complements a young core featuring the likes of all-star Scottie Barnes.

Shead, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at UH, could end up as a second-round steal.

Overall, the All-American point guard's skillset will be beneficial to the Raptors' young core.

SEE ALSO: Houston Rockets select Reed Sheppard at No. 3 in 2024 NBA Draft