Navasota police sergeant and check fraud suspect die in wrong-way crash during chase on Highway 6

NAVASOTA, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase near College Station ended in a crash, killing a Navasota police sergeant and the suspect on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The College Station Police Department said the tragic series of events started at about 3 p.m. at Prosperity Bank, located at 1862 Rock Prairie Road, when officers responded to a forgery in progress.

Investigators said a woman was trying to cash a fraudulent check and drove away in a Jeep Wrangler when officers attempted to approach her.

The suspect led police on a chase on Highway 6, heading towards Navasota, and at some point, exited and reentered the wrong way on the highway.

The chase ended shortly after she crashed into Navasota Police Department Sgt. Mark Butler, according to authorities.

The suspect died at the scene, and Butler was rushed to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota, where he died.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Sergeant Mark Butler of the Navasota Police Department tragically lost his life in the line of duty as a result of this crash. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sergeant Butler's family, colleagues, and the entire Navasota community during this incredibly difficult time," The College Station Police Department said in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic loss of Navasota Police Department's Sergeant Mark Butler, who passed away in the line of duty (Wednesday) afternoon. We ask for the community's thoughts and prayers for the officer's family, loved ones, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Further details, including ways to honor Sergeant Butler, will be shared as they become available," the City of Navasota said in a statement.

A vigil is being held outside Navasota City Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, X and Instagram.

