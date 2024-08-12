Police said Ivan Bautista Cazarez, 27, admitted he killed the victim, drove her to a parking lot, and left her body in a vehicle.

Murder charges filed against man accused of killing the mother of his child in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a 27-year-old man accused of murdering the mother of his child in northwest Houston over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Houston Police Department said Ivan Bautista Cazarez walked into a police station and admitted to killing the woman, driving her to a parking lot near the Northwest Freeway and West 34 Street, and leaving her body in a car.

At about 4:10 p.m., HPD officers found the woman dead in the backseat of the vehicle.

Cazarez was interviewed by homicide detectives and subsequently charged with murder. He was then booked into the Harris County Jail.

The victim was 27, but her identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive of her death.