Man confesses to killing mother of his children and leaving her body in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 27-year-old man confessed to killing the mother of his children moments after her body was found in northwest Houston.

Authorities reported finding a dead woman in the backseat of a vehicle on the 11077 block of the Northwest Freeway at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 5:35 p.m., the male suspect walked into the Northwest Patrol Station and confessed to authorities, the Houston Police Department said.

The man told police he drove the woman to U.S. 290 near West 34 Street.

The victim has only been identified as a woman in her 20s.

Authorities said they don't know when or where she was killed, but they're working to learn more as the investigation continues.