Man charged with murder admits to fatally shooting friend after argument in SE Houston, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man after a person was found shot to death inside an SUV in the city's southeast area near I-45 early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to court records, 24-year-old Julian Vazquez has been charged with murder.

INITIAL REPORT: Man found inside SUV in Fiesta parking lot in SE Houston after being shot and killed, police say

A death investigation was started on 1175 Edgebrook Drive in the parking lot of a Fiesta Market when officers responded to assist a firefighter at about 12:30 a.m.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the 38-year-old victim was found shot in the passenger seat of a Kia SUV. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police detained another person, identified as Vazquez, at the scene.

Court records said that Vazquez told police he and the victim, who were friends, were driving around before an argument broke out.

Records said the suspect admitted to taking out a weapon and shooting the 38-year-old in the head.

Vazquez was given a $200,000 bond, court records read.