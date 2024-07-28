Man found inside SUV in Fiesta parking lot in SE Houston after being shot and killed, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said officers were called to 1175 Edgebrook to assist a firefighter at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the passenger side of a Kia SUV in the Fiesta parking lot.

"We know the shooting didn't occur in this parking lot. We believe it happened somewhere else. We don't know the motive, but they did drive to this parking lot, and the driver contacted HFD. That's when our officers arrived," Izaguirre said.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, and police are investigating what led to the man's shooting death.