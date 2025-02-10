48-year-old man arrested after allegedly killing his sister at west Houston gas station

Police believe the suspect and the woman were in the car together before the deadly shooting. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video, trying to get a suspect description.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his sister last week in west Houston is in custody, according to police.

The video above is from the original report: Man runs off after fatally shooting woman inside car at west Houston gas station, HPD says

Dawud Parker, 48, is charged with the murder of his sister Alisha, who was found shot to death in a car parked outside a 7-Eleven on Barker Cypress near the Katy Freeway on Feb. 4. She was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Police said Parker got out of the car and was on the run before he was arrested two days later, on Feb. 6.

According to court documents, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and had called her son before her death to say her brother was drunk.

Parker has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

