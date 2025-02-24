Guilty verdict for 21-year-old who claimed he was asleep when he stabbed teen twin sister to death

The 17-year-old claims he woke up in his sister's bedroom with a knife in her neck and realized he wasn't dreaming.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County jury on Monday found a 21-year-old man guilty of murder in a deadly stabbing. The victim was his own twin sister.

Meghan Elliott was 17 years old when she was stabbed to death in the family's Katy home, on Sept. 29, 2021. Her brother, Benjamin Elliott, called 911, telling the operator he thought he was dreaming when he stabbed his sister in the neck, but then discovered it was not a dream at all.

Harris County deputies arrived on the scene at the time to find Benjamin performing CPR. Meghan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benjamin was charged with murder. His trial began last week, and after closing arguments were delivered Monday morning, the jury reached a guilty verdict.

A judge will determine Benjamin's punishment.

The use of a sleepwalking defense is unusual but not unheard of.

In 2019, Raymond Lazarine used the defense during his murder trial in Harris County for killing his wife. He was convicted.

