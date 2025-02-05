Man runs off after fatally shooting woman inside car at west Houston gas station, HPD says

Police believe the suspect and the woman were in the car together before the deadly shooting. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video, trying to get a suspect description.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a man police say shot and killed a woman in a gas station parking lot on Tuesday night in west Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station near the I-10 Katy Freeway and Barker Cypress Road around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a black BMW in the parking lot with a 48-year-old woman in the driver's seat who had been shot and killed, according to HPD.

"Information we have right now, there was a male in the car with her. There was some kind of interaction between the two. [ The ] male got out, fired several shots into the vehicle, striking the victim," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

After the shooting, police said the man ran off, heading north of the gas station.

At last check, he was not in custody.

After reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses, investigators described the suspect as a Black man wearing a grey t-shirt with a Nike logo, green pants, and black and white shoes.

