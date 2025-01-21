Mother showed signs of intoxication after she and her 2 babies found lying on sidewalk, HCSO says

The incident comes as a winter storm hits SE Texas. Deputies said the 2-month-old and 1-year-old suffered cold-related injuries.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her two babies were found lying out in the cold as southeast Texas deals with snow and freezing temperatures on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at 12062 Veterans Memorial Drive after someone reported seeing the woman and her babies lying on a sidewalk.

HCSO said the mother showed signs of intoxication.

First responders arrived and treated the 2-month-old and 1-year-old babies, who suffered cold-related injuries.

Authorities did not release more details on if charges would be filed.