Montgomery Co. commissioners reject voting machine upgrade amid growing concern over election fraud

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Just 35 days remain until the presidential election, but for some residents, fears are rising about whether it will be carried out fairly and transparently.

In fiery testimony over two days, dozens of Montgomery County residents questioned how ballots are counted and who is being allowed to cast them.

State audits have found no evidence of widespread election fraud.

"As the people, we need a better way to determine whether our elections are accurate," resident Kristen Plaisance explained. "After November, I think that no matter who wins, we're going to see unrest in the streets."

Other residents defended the county's election process as fair.

On Monday, the county's election commission, which includes party chairs from the Republican and Democratic parties, dismissed a plan to fire the county's elections administrators.

The election commission only has the power to hire, fire, or evaluate personnel. Commissioners cannot change election procedures.

"I have to tell you, I couldn't be more confident in the administrator, and if you ask anybody else in here, I think they'll tell you that, too," County Judge Mark Keough said.

The meeting wasn't just about the administrator. It's about a nationwide trend of declining trust in elections.

"They may be making assumptions, and they may be gathering information from other counties and other states," Montgomery County Democratic Party Chair Natalie Ward said.

Just two weeks ago, Montgomery County commissioners unanimously rejected a plan to upgrade the software to its voting machines before the upcoming election, saying they were worried the machines could be hacked.

