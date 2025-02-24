Replacement work begins for MKT pedestrian bridge at Hogan Street after partial demolition complete

Even in the middle of the day, the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail is alive, but a key section is now blocked off, making it less accessible.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Work to replace a Houston pedestrian bridge near the Heights is now underway after undergoing serious damage.

The video above is from the original report: Structural damage closes pedestrian bridge at Hogan St. and White Oak Bayou, no timeline for repairs

In an update on Monday, Houston Public Works announced the partial demolition of the MKT bridge at Hogan Street was complete.

The MKT bridge is still closed, but officials added that the White Oak Bayou Greenway walkway is open for use.

According to TxDOT, the bridge was extensively damaged in late January when construction equipment on I-10 was swept down the bayou.

There is still no timeline for when the bridge will be replaced.

