CenterPoint power pole installed in middle of Heights-area sidewalk ramp hurting accessibility

Neighbors in the Heights area were left dumbfounded when a power pole was installed right in the middle of a sidewalk ramp.

Neighbors in the Heights area were left dumbfounded when a power pole was installed right in the middle of a sidewalk ramp.

Neighbors in the Heights area were left dumbfounded when a power pole was installed right in the middle of a sidewalk ramp.

Neighbors in the Heights area were left dumbfounded when a power pole was installed right in the middle of a sidewalk ramp.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People who walk in the Heights know there are stretches of really good and also pretty rough sidewalks.

"I think it's dangerous," Heights resident Leslie Gudigis said.

Gudigis is 70 years old. She walks to stay healthy, mentally, and physically. The steps count towards her goal, but the uneven surfaces and obstructions add a layer of athleticism she isn't always looking for.

"I've fallen. I've tripped on uneven sidewalks, curbs, and things," Gudigis said.

So when CenterPoint installed a power pole, blocking one of the sidewalk ramps at the intersection of W. 13th and Shepherd, Gudigis couldn't believe it.

"I don't appreciate their lack of awareness for pedestrians and the general public," Gudigis said.

She could get around the obstacle on her two feet, but in a wheelchair or stroller, she would be forced into the street.

For a sidewalk to be ADA accessible, there must be a minimum of three feet of clearance. There is no doubt that the change to the sidewalk means it is not accessible.

CenterPoint Energy sent ABC13 the following statement.

"We understand construction activities can be an inconvenience to those living and working in the area, and we appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as the City of Houston, TIRZ 5 Shepherd Durham Improvement Project, and CenterPoint work together on this project. The original pole is scheduled to be removed as soon as other third-party non-CenterPoint attachments are moved to the new pole. CenterPoint will be moving electric infrastructure off the original pole before the end of the month, and we are working with other parties who have equipment on our pole to expedite their removal. Once the original pole is removed, the area will be ADA compliant. CenterPoint is coordinating with the city to pour a temporary asphalt path that will serve the community until the sidewalk relocation work is complete."

No timeline was provided on when any of this may happen.

Gudigis wonders why a temporary ramp wasn't constructed on the open side of the new pole before the pole was installed.

"It should have been done before, more proactive than reactive," Gudigis said.

ABC13 asked CenterPoint why they need to wait for this pole to come out before a temporary ramp is poured. Why not build it on this side of the new pole? Eyewitness News is awaiting a response.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.