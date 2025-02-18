Houston Avenue Bridge above I-10 Katy Freeway hit again, this time by tall load

The I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix this by moving Houston Ave. under I-10.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-four hours after a heavy truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway, it has happened again.
On Tuesday morning, TxDOT confirmed a tall load hit the bridge.
As of 10 a.m., crews were on scene to check the bridge. They reopened the affected lane shortly after.
Barely a day earlier, crews were onsite assessing a separate incident after a heavy truck hit the bridge, again slowing down the morning commute on Monday.
The Houston Avenue Bridge has long been an issue for 18-wheeler drivers on I-10. It gets hit dozens of times a year, typically resulting in hours-long traffic backups.
TxDOT's I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix that issue by moving Houston Avenue under I-10. The other goal of the project is to help with road flooding in the area.
The Houston Avenue Bridge work is scheduled for mid-2025 through late 2027. The entire project won't be finished until late 2028.
