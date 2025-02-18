The I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix this by moving Houston Ave. under I-10.

Houston Avenue Bridge above I-10 Katy Freeway hit again, this time by tall load

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-four hours after a heavy truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway, it has happened again.

On Tuesday morning, TxDOT confirmed a tall load hit the bridge.

As of 10 a.m., crews were on scene to check the bridge. They reopened the affected lane shortly after.

Barely a day earlier, crews were onsite assessing a separate incident after a heavy truck hit the bridge, again slowing down the morning commute on Monday.

One of the biggest pieces of the project is that Houston Avenue will run under I-10 -- so there will be no more Houston Avenue Bridge for 18-wheelers to hit, and often cause hours-long backups.

The Houston Avenue Bridge has long been an issue for 18-wheeler drivers on I-10. It gets hit dozens of times a year, typically resulting in hours-long traffic backups.

TxDOT's I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix that issue by moving Houston Avenue under I-10. The other goal of the project is to help with road flooding in the area.

The Houston Avenue Bridge work is scheduled for mid-2025 through late 2027. The entire project won't be finished until late 2028.

