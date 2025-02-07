Structural damage closes pedestrian bridge at Hogan St and White Oak Bayou, no timeline for repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even in the middle of the day, the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail is alive, but a key section is now blocked off, making it less accessible.

"I typically do about 20 miles," cyclist Art Firgo said.

From dog walkers, stroller pushers, and fitness enthusiasts, the trail is used from dawn to dusk.

"I can walk right off my apartment onto the trail, so it's super convenient that I don't have to drive anywhere," Hannah Steffen said.

It's a great amenity and a central connector for people trying to get from the Heights to downtown and avoid traffic.

"These paths are obviously useful for avoiding all those risks," bike commuter Blain Roy said.

It's a neighborhood plus, but the walking and biking route is now cut off.

"It's a vital connection, and it's a bottleneck now, and right now it's clogged," John Jorgensen said.

According to TxDOT, the bridge was damaged in late January when construction equipment on I-10 was swept down the bayou, extensively damaging the bridge.

Houston Public Works said they are getting approval from the city council to hire contractors to fix the bridge, but for now, there's no timeline for when it will be repaired.

For now, people can detour through Heights Blvd or Taylor Street.

Houston Public Works also closed the Hogan Pedestrian Bridge, stating it had been extensively damaged. They're also working to get it repaired.

