City to begin work on permanent pedestrian corridor through downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Main Street Promenade Project will close the north and southbound lanes of seven city blocks along Main Street off to cars, according to a spokesperson for Downtown Houston+.

Cross streets, traversing Main Street from the east and west, will remain open to vehicle traffic.

The Downtown Houston+ spokesperson said construction will begin in June. The goal is to have the work completed the following June, the same month World Cup matches are set to begin in Houston.

"It's good for all of us. It's good for the economy. For Downtown. People are going to know more about Houston," Mo Khdier, who co-owns Abu Omar Halal on Main Street, said.

The city has closed various portions of Main Street off to cars since the pandemic. On Wednesday, Houston City Council was presented with a final project design. The plan includes raising Main Street to meet the sidewalk, eliminating curbs, and creating a large flat-ADA compliant walkway.

"I think a walkable dense area, especially when it comes to commercial business, bar business, is just a no brainer," Joshua Justice, marketing and social media manager of Main Street business the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, said.

According to the Downtown Houston+ spokesperson, Houston City Council is slated to vote next week "to make permanent the closure of the north and southbound lanes of Main Street from Commerce to Rusk, while east and westbound cross streets will remain open. Next week's council vote would update the unanimous March 2023 action to extend More Space: Main Street indefinitely."

To date more than $2 million has been spent on community outreach, planning and design for the project. The money comes from tax dollars pushed out through the Downtown Development Authority and Houston Management District, according to the Downtown Houston+ spokesperson.

The spokesperson said another $14 million will be spent on construction. $12 million will come from the Houston-Galveston Area Council, which pushes out state and federal funding. $2 million will come from the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, which pushes out local property tax dollars through TIRZ 3.

