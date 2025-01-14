Missed trash pickups ranked at top of Houston's 311 complaints, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Data shows missed trash pickups have consistently ranked at the top of Houston's 311 complaints.

On Monday, the city listed "missed garbage pick up" as the second top reason Houstonians call 311. Records show other solid waste-affiliated issues, such as missed recycling and heavy trash pick up, have also repeatedly made the list.

Last week, council members debated possible solutions after several Westbury residents voiced concerns regarding recent missed waste pickups in the neighborhood.

Several council members have floated the idea of imposing a trash fee. Currently, Houston is the only large Texas city without such a fee in place. The city leans on tax revenue to fund the solid waste department. Proponents of the fee argue the tax income generated is no longer sufficient because of a property tax revenue cap imposed by voters in 2004.

Last May, Houston City Council greenlit a study analyzing the solid waste department and the possibility of imposing a trash fee. Mayor John Whitmire's office told ABC13 Monday the results of the study were currently being finalized and are expected to be released within the month.

"I don't want to say they're not doing their jobs but I just feel like we could definitely have a better experience," Damon McClain said.

On Monday, McClain showed ABC13 a couch that he said has been in his grandmother's front yard for "at least two months."

McClain's neighbor, Clayton Bruno, showed ABC13 illegal dumping occurring along Parker Road near Homestead Road.

"City is taking too long to pick the trash up. People's grass dies, why not?" Bruno said.

Bruno and several of his neighbors told ABC13 they felt illegal dumping had escalated following Hurricane Beryl. City officials have repeatedly told ABC13 that much of the solid waste delays can be attributed to debris removal backup following the storm.

