METRO believes cold weather played factor in death of person found in front of bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a METRO bus station in east Houston on Monday.

METRO investigators believe the freezing temperatures overnight played a role in the person's death.

ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers said Houston officially dropped to 30 degrees Monday morning, and with the breezy, northerly winds, the feels-like temperatures dropped as low as 18 degrees.

The person's official cause of death has not been released yet.

The METRO Police Department is handling the investigation, given that the body was found directly in front of a bus shelter.

According to Briers, Houston is expected to see another widespread freeze Tuesday morning, but it should be slightly less frigid Wednesday morning.

With the cold snap here, Star of Hope, which has helped people experiencing homelessness in Houston since 1907, will be working to pass out coats, hats, and blankets to the city's homeless starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: Texas power grid operator, ERCOT, issues Weather Watch through Friday due to arctic air