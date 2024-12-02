Man arrested and charged with shooting 69-year-old to death during fight in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder suspect has been arrested less than a week after a man was gunned down in Houston's northside.

On Saturday, 64-year-old Marcus Tucker was booked into the Harris County Jail after being accused of killing 69-year-old Leon Ratcliff.

The deadly shooting happened on Nov. 29 when Ratcliff was walking down Melbourne Street and was chased by a black SUV, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department said Ratcliff and Tucker got into an argument in the roadway, which led to the shooting.

Tucker allegedly fled in an unknown direction, and first responders took him to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he later died.