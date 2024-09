Man found dead near water in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near the water in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the incident along Imperial Valley and Cypress Preserve Park Drive.

Any details regarding what happened are still limited.