Man finds friend shot to death at abandoned facility not far from Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a man was found shot to death in the East Aldine area, not far from the Eastex Freeway on Thursday morning.

Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called at about 8:40 a.m. to the 5600 block of E. Hillside, where a man who had multiple gunshot wounds was found dead.

According to Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO Homicide, the man was discovered at an abandoned construction facility by a friend who regularly checked on him.

Officials believe the person killed is approximately between 30-40 years old.

It wasn't immediately known if the man was shot the night before, but deputies think it at least happened within the last 24 hours.

SkyEye was over the scene as investigators laid out several shell casing markers on the ground.

Authorities checked the area, but so far, haven't found any witnesses.

The man's identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

