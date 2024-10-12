Man expected to survive after being ejected in vehicle crash in Crosby, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Crosby on Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

HCSO deputies responded to the crash in the 11800 block of Penn Street at around noon.

Authorities said that one man, believed to be in his 30s, was struck by a vehicle while speeding and was ejected from a four-wheeler.

The man was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.