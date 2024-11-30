Murder suspect was sleeping on couch when officers found woman and 2-year-old stabbed to death: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have confirmed a man is now charged in the stabbing deaths of a mother and her toddler.

Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, faces a capital murder charge.

The Houston Police Department said the stabbing happened at a west Houston apartment on Richmond Avenue on Friday shortly after 3 a.m.

According to HPD, someone alerted officers that the woman and child were being held hostage inside the apartment.

Once officers arrived, they said they found Fisher asleep on a couch.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Person of interest detained after mother and toddler found dead at apartment, HPD says

After conducting a safety sweep of the apartment, police said the 28-year-old mother and her 2-year-old were found with multiple stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

During his arrest, HPD said Fisher was found with injuries consistent with a physical altercation, as well as blood on his clothing.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The identities of the victims are pending notification to family members by the medical examiner's office, according to police.

It's unclear what Fisher's relationship was with the victims.