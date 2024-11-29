Person of interest detained after mother and toddler found dead at apartment, HPD says

HPD has detained a person of interest after a mother and her toddler were found dead at a west Houston apartment complex near Richmond Avenue Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to determine how a mother and her toddler died at a west Houston apartment complex early Friday morning.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the crime scene was unfolding on Richmond Avenue near Shadowbriar in the Eldridge/Oaks West neighborhood.

HPD found the mother, in her 20s, and her daughter - between 2 and 4 years old - both dead in a third-floor apartment after a family member of the woman flagged down officers in the area around 2:45 a.m.

Police said they found a man with blood on him in the apartment and have identified him as a person of interest in this case.

"As they arrived at the apartment, an occupant stepped out," HPD Asst. Chief J. Bryant said. "They immediately detained him because they noticed suspicious activity at the apartment."

Investigators aren't releasing much information about how the mother and daughter were killed or what the man's relationship with them is. However, police said they are not they're not looking for anyone else connected with the two deaths.

