Victim's vehicle still missing after suspect arrested, charged in dad and stepmom's deaths: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder victim's vehicle remains missing after authorities said the victim's 39-year-old son shot his father and his stepmother to death, and then took off with their vehicle.

The bodies of 72-year-old Franklin Frakes and 56-year-old Florentia Frakes were found Friday evening, but authorities say they had been dead for a day already. Benjamin Frakes, Franklin's son, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with their deaths.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, on May 15, Benjamin Frakes allegedly forced his way into his father's home in the 4000 block of Fitzwater in Spring and shot both of them. A reason behind the shooting was not immediately known, but authorities said Benjamine Frakes was also injured in the shooting when his father tried to defend himself.

After the shooting, authorities said Benjamin Frakes took off with his dad's vehicle, a black Mercedes SUV with license plate LPB-2783, which remains missing.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who had contact with the suspect after the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office at 713-274-9100.

