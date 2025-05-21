Man arrested in deaths of father and stepmother in Spring home, authorities say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of his father and stepmother at their Spring home.

ABC13 was the only news outlet on hand when 39-year-old Benjamin Frakes was led in for questioning shortly after 8 p.m.

His father, 72-year-old Franklin Frakes, was found shot to death alongside his Romanian-born wife, Florentina, at their home on Fitzwater Drive Friday evening.

Neighbors had questioned if the murders could have been committed by a burglar.

On Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office declined to say if there were any signs of forced entry.

It's unclear when the younger Frakes became a suspect, but the Precinct 4 Constable's Office arrested him Tuesday evening at Doghouse Poker Club in Cypress.

Frakes' criminal history includes a series of arrests for drugs as well as a 2006 burglary conviction.

His right leg appeared to be in a cast Tuesday as he hobbled into the sheriff's office.

He ignored shouted questions from Eyewitness News.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Frakes would be charged with two counts of capital murder, but charging documents weren't available on Tuesday.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones