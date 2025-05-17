Man and woman found shot to death in North Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Herman says

24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Man and woman found shot to death in North Harris County

Saturday, May 17, 2025 2:30AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in north Harris County, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announced.

Authorities responded to the active murder scene in the 4000 block of Fitzwater Drive, where a heavy police presence remains.

Both victims were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds and were confirmed dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

