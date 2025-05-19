Motive still unknown as investigators work to find out who killed couple in their N. Harris Co. home

Investigators are still trying to determine who killed a couple in their north Harris County home on Fitzwater Drive last week and why.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to get to the bottom of who killed a couple in the Spring area last week.

The couple was found shot to death in their home on Fitzwater Drive on Friday evening.

When ABC13 asked the Harris County Sheriff's Office if this was a home invasion turned deadly or if the couple was targeted. The spokesperson said they couldn't tell us anything outside of the limited details they've shared, citing their open and active investigation.

Some neighbors told Eyewitness News they're concerned since whoever did this is still out there.

Outside of the home on Fitzwater, people have been dropping off flowers where 72-year-old Franklin Frakes and 56-year-old Florentina Frakes were shot multiple times and killed late last week.

Representatives at the sheriff's office aren't saying much about the investigation into who killed this couple and why.

HCSO said right before 8 p.m. on Friday, investigators were called to this home on Fitzwater when a neighbor found the couple dead with gunshot wounds after checking on them.

Investigators said the same neighbor told deputies they heard gunshots in the area on Thursday night.

HCSO, in a news release, said it is unclear what the motive for the murder was.

They said no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about this situation, you're urged to call the homicide unit at the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

