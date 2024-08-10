Man accused of deceiving 92-year-old with dementia into signing over his home, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been accused of swindling a 92-year-old man for his home in 2021, according to charging documents.

Keith Jones was charged in February with fraudulent securing of document execution.

Investigators say the 92-year-old victim has dementia and is extremely vulnerable.

At this point, it's unclear how the victim and the suspect even knew each other. The victim's family told investigators they had never heard of Jones before.

Jones allegedly deceived the elderly man and lied to him about owing property taxes. He is also accused of claiming he was going to make repairs to the elderly man's home and had him put his name on the deed as assurance he was going to be paid.

Investigators say there are no completed or current repairs happening at the man's home on Englewood in northeast Houston.

Court documents show Jones is accused of inducing the victim to sign the general warrant deed by deception for the ownership of his property.

Investigators say the victim was diagnosed with dementia in early 2021 and taken to an assisted living facility called Ashford Gardens in north Houston in July 2021.

Jones is expected to be in court again in late August.

